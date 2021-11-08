Former Logan man given maximum prison sentence again for molesting teenage girl

Booking photo for Alejandro Gutierrezz (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 48-year-old Logan man has again been sentenced to prison for sexually abusing a young girl more than ten years ago. Alejandro Z. Gutierrez was ordered to serve the maximum sentence under Utah Law, 15-years to life.

Gutierrez was re-sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from the Cache County Jail. He previously pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, and was sentenced in January.

In October, the sentencing was vacated after Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ruled that the court had cut off the victim when she jumped in during sentencing to make an additional comment. The mistake may have prevented a fair and accurate translation of the hearing by the court interpreter.

Gutierrez molested the then 13-year-old girl multiple times over the period of several years. The last time was at her home, when he allegedly climbed into her bed and sexually assaulted her in 2011.

Police report, the girl woke up her siblings, who then reported the incident to the children’s mother. They confronted Gutierrez, who claimed he was drunk and asleep at the time. He left the home before officers arrived and disappeared for years.

In April 2011, a judge issued the no bail arrest warrant for Gutierrez after his car was found at the Salt Lake International Airport. At that time, police had suspected that he had fled the country.

Gutierrez was found in Mexico and arrested in March. He was extradited back to the state and held in jail without bail.

During Monday’s new sentencing hearing, public defender Shannon Demler asked the court for a lesser time in prison. He explained that when attorneys had worked out a plea deal, they recommended a term of six-years to life. He asked the court to follow the recommendation, citing that his client had no criminal history or substance abuse issues.

Gutierrez spoke briefly through an interpreter. He expressed sorrow for what he did and asked for forgiveness. He said he regretted what he did and wanted to be released from prison as soon as possible.

Judge Fonnesbeck said she recognized that attorneys had recommended a lighter sentence previously but said this was a “grievous sexual offense.” She noted that Utah Law required a 15-year to life sentence and she couldn’t see any justification to deviate from it, except for giving credit for time already served. She cited how Gutierrez had been on the run for more than 9 years and had a history of drinking when the crimes occurred. She expressed sorrow for the victims, having to wait so long for justice to be served.

