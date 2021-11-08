Beloved brother and son, Gary Mack Rasmussen has left this life. Gary was the middle son of Lawerence Mack and Berva Dee Pope Rasmussen.

Gary graduated from Weiser High School and later graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in Computer Science. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to the great land of Auckland, New Zealand. He loved his mission. After his graduation from BYU, he started working with the Start-up company Word Perfect, writing computer programs. He retired at a very young age.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Lawerence Mack Rasmussen and is survived by his Mother Berva Dee Pope Rasmussen and 3 sisters and 2 brothers: Susan Jones (Michael C), David Lee Rasmussen (Debbie), DeAnn Stone (David Lewis), Linda Hess (Clay) and Neil Jay Rasmussen (Michelle).

A viewing will be held on Friday November 12, 2021, at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home (111 North 100 East Tremonton, UT) from 9:30-10:30am with a Graveside to follow at 11am at the Garland Cemetery (W 13600 N, Garland, UT).

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.