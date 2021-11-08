Kasey Jay Clark

December 14, 1998 – November 1, 2021 (age 22)



Kasey was born in Brigham City, Utah to a family that was excited to have him complete their circle! Ace and DeOnn Clark and big brother, Taylor. Kasey was born with determination and a strong spirit that he kept until he left here. He grew up in Perry, Utah and moved to Brigham City at the age of 13. While he was in Perry, he spent much time with family and made lifelong friends.

His early years were spent developing a lifelong love of dirt bikes, fishing, and The Green Bay Packers. Later years were spent learning and playing his number one passion golf.

While at Box Elder High School he discovered and played Lacrosse and made many friends. He graduated from Box Elder in 2017. He had a wild side but showed Amazing Grace.

His wishes were to be an organ donor and his final wishes was granted on November 3, 2021. Kasey has given many recipients the opportunity to a new life.

He was welcomed home with open arms by his dad, Ace, Grandpa, Brent Thorpe, Grandma and Grandpa Linda and Tom Bell, his little buddy, Spike and numerous other family members.

Kasey leaves behind his mom, DeOnn, big brother, Taylor, sister-in-law, Megan, his number one girl, TayGan Clark, Corey Tremelling “the man he looked up too”, Grandma Donna Thorpe, Uncle’s Gary Thorpe and Jack Johns. Also he is leaving behind his Maddox Family and many close friends and family members.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Gillies Funeral Chapel, PO BOX 704, Brigham City, Utah 84302 to offset funeral expenses.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S., Brigham City, Utah.

Viewings will be held on Friday, Nov. 12th from 6:00 to 9:00 pm and on Saturday from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at the funeral chapel.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

