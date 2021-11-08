Law enforcement searching for group suspected of breaking into St. Anne’s Retreat

Suspects who allegedly broke into St. Anne's Retreat in Logan Canyon, Oct. 30, 2021 (Courtesy: Cache County Sheriff's Office)

LOGAN — Local law enforcement is asking for the public’s help, identifying several individuals who reportedly broke into St. Anne’s Retreat in Logan Canyon around Halloween.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office posted several photos of the suspects on its social media accounts Monday morning.

Deputies report that security cameras captured the group at St. Anne’s Retreat on October 30. One of the men, appears to have glasses and is seen wearing a T-shirt. A female suspect also appears to be wearing a T-shirt and has shoulder length hair. Several other individuals were also photographed, including a person wearing a nun costume.

The suspects are wanted for possible criminal mischief offences.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone who might recognize the individuals to contact law enforcement.

St. Ann’s Retreat, formerly owned by the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City, has been a favorite subject of ghost stories and juvenile trespassing for decades. It was previously up for sale for more than $700,000 but is no longer listed.

