Sharon Martinez

June 21, 1945 – October 20, 2021 (age 76)

Sharon Martinez, 76, passed away on October 20, 2021 in Logan, UT.

The full obituary will be posted shortly.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 6:00 pm at White Pine Funeral Services (753 S. 100 E. Logan) with a visitation starting one hour prior.

For those who would like to live stream the memorial service, please use the following link:https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84186431341?pwd=S0pUUkhl…

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.

