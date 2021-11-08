Utah State’s Deven Thompkins named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week

October 16, 2021: Utah State Aggies wide receiver Deven Thompkins (13) catches the football and scores a touchdown during the NCAA football game featuring the Utah State Aggies and the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. The UNLV Rebels lead the Utah State Aggies 17 to 14 at halftime. Christopher Trim/CSM.8(Credit Image: © Christopher Trim/CSM via ZUMA Wire) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State senior wide receiver Deven Thompkins has been named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week following his performance in the Aggies’ 35-13 victory at New Mexico State this past Saturday afternoon at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

This is the second time this season and in his career that Thompkins has won the MW weekly award. Overall, this is Utah State’s sixth weekly honor of the season, and its 40th in its ninth season in the league.

Also on Monday, Thompkins was tabbed the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week. He was named the College Sports Madness MW Offensive Player of the Week on Sunday, as well.

In the win at New Mexico State, Thompkins caught nine passes for a career-high 215 yards, which is tied with James Murphy for the ninth-most receiving yards in a single game in school history.

Thompkins also had a career-high-tying two touchdown receptions from 22 and 54 yards out, respectively, to give him eight touchdown catches on the season and 13 in his career. In all, five of Thompkins’ nine catches against NMSU were for at least 20 yards (21, 22, 26, 51, 54).

The 215 yards receiving by Thompkins are the most by a Mountain West player this season and the 12th-most in the nation. The native of Fort Myers, Florida, currently leads the nation in both yards receiving (1,314; 146.0 ypg) and all-purpose yards (1,558; 173.1 ypg). He is the only player in the nation this season to have five games with at least 170 yards receiving.

Thompkins became the first Aggie to reach the 200-yard receiving plateau since the 2001 campaign, when Kevin Curtis caught 11 passes from Jose Fuentes for 211 yards at South Florida on Nov. 24.

The 5-foot-8, 155-pound speedster now has 141 receptions for 2,129 yards in his career to rank 10th all-time in school history in both categories. On the season, he has 71 receptions for 1,314 yards to rank fourth in receiving yards and 10th in receptions.

Utah State (7-2, 4-1 Mountain West) remains on the road for the second-consecutive week as the Aggies head to the Golden State, returning to Mountain West play against West Division-foe San José State (5-5, 3-3) on Saturday, Nov. 13, at CEFCU Stadium.

