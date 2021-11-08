William Robert Sherwood passed away peacefully in his home in Bloomington, Idaho November 5th 2021.

William is survived by his mother Charlotte P. Marx, father Craig Sherwood, step father Jeffrey Marx, brother Parker Marx, brother Jeff Marx, sister Maryanne Marx, step sister Stephanie Chambers, and step sister Marlaina Marx.

William’s contagious sense of humor and Bear Lake blue eyes will be severely missed.

Viewing service will be held at Bloomington Town Hall Friday, November 12, 2021 from 12-2pm