1,558 COVID cases in Utah reported Tuesday; two deaths in Bear River Health District

A Utah Department of Health (UDOH) report Tuesday of 1,558 new COVID cases includes 13 new deaths statewide from the virus. Two Cache County residents died, one a woman between 65-84 years of age who was not hospitalized and a man older than 85 who was hospitalized at the time of his death.

UDOH announced 3,313 Utahns have died from the virus including 169 in northern Utah. Since the start of the pandemic 566,134 cases of the virus have been reported in Utah.

There were 52 new COVID cases reported in northern Utah since Monday. The district’s total case count grew to 31,488 and there are now 30,044 considered to be “recovered”. Within the district, 1,474 people have been hospitalized over the course of the pandemic.

The rolling seven-day average for new cases has grown to 1,691 a day.

As of Tuesday, 1.766 million Utahns are fully vaccinated, 54 percent of Utah’s total population.

There are 583 COVID patients hospitalized in Utah, 17 more than on Monday with 227 in intensive care units, 15 more than on Monday. Almost 25,000 Utahns have been hospitalized with the virus during the pandemic.

Two of Utah’s COVID metrics grew again Wednesday: the new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is up to 17.6 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” increased to 11.4 percent.

UDOH again updated risk ratio statistics Tuesday which indicate in the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 4.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

As of Tuesday nearly 3.8 million Utahns have been tested for coronavirus and more than 6.8 million tests have been administered in the state since the start of the pandemic. There were 6,200 people tested since Monday and over 13,000 total tests were administered over that time.

The Tuesday COVID update for Idaho lists 3,678 coronavirus deaths in the state. The new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 297,142. Case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,662 total positive cases in Franklin County, 717 in Bear Lake County and 558 in Oneida County.