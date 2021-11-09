February 15, 1930 – November 9, 2021 (age 91)

Our sweet mother and grandmother, Alzina Mae Thornton Egbert, 91, passed away November 9, 2021 in Preston, Idaho. She was born on February 15, 1930 in Nampa, Idaho to Lavar Ira and Alzina Kloepfer Thornton. She married her sweetheart Herald Clair Egbert on December 12, 1950 in the Logan Utah Temple. They are the proud parents to four daughters and two sons.

Alzina graduated from BYU in Secondary Education and she used her talents teaching in Kuna, Idaho for a few years. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions. She and her husband served in the Logan Utah Temple for ten years and they enjoyed serving together in the Preston Family History Center. They had the privilege of also serving together in the Mississippi Jackson Mission. She loved quilting, handwork and gardening as well as traveling. She and Clair enjoyed square dancing with friends. She worked at the nursing home in Preston for several years.

She is preceded in death by her husband Clair Egbert, her daughter Tamela Egbert and by three grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons; Herald Lee Egbert, Vernal, UT., Dean Lavar Egbert, Wasilla, AK., and by her daughters; Alzina Sue Barnhill (James), Syracuse, UT., MaraLu Kuhlenhoelter, Evansville, IN., and Denise Ralphs (Dan), Clifton, ID. She is also survived by her brothers; Lavar K. Thornton (Wilma), Kuna, ID., Darl Thornton (Linda), Caldwell, ID., Joel Thornton (Karen), Tempe, AZ., Arland Thornton (Shirley), Ann Arbor, MI., Del Thornton, Estacada, OR., as well as 27 grandchildren and 63 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 11:00 am in the Preston 1st Ward Chapel, 213 S. 200 E. Preston, Idaho.

Viewings will be held Sunday from 6-8 pm and again prior to the funeral on Monday from 9:30-10:30 am at the church.

Interment will be in the Fairview Idaho Cemetery.

