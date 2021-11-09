Bernard Baker was called home on Monday November 9, 2021. Bernard was born on September 29, 1935, to John Franklin and Mary Lyon Baker in Teton, Idaho. He married his first wife Inga Wurm in June 1958, in Germany and later divorced. He then married Jesse Thompson on May 2, 1980 in Reno, Nevada. They were married for 41 wonderful years.

He attended Willard Elementary School, Box Elder Junior High and Box Elder High School.

He was a life-long resident of Willard City Utah except for his time in Military Service.

Bernard served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. He served in Vietnam War and retired after 20 years of service. He went on to work as a Jet Engine Mechanic at Hill Air Force Base and retired after 20 years of service.

He enjoyed working outside, RV road trips, flying kites, birdwatching and he was a great story teller. Bernard was a Gentleman, Good husband and father. He was very loved by his family.

He completed a life-long wish of flying in a small private plane one month prior to his death.

He thoroughly enjoyed being surrounded by his four children, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He loved to tease and have fun.

He is survived by his wife, Jessie; children: Michael Baker (Lily), Diana Baker (Daughter), Garry Baker (Teri), Sandy Baker (Daughter).

Bernard is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Fern, Ardella, Infant sister and infant son Harry.

Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Willard City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Myers Mortuary – Brigham City.

