BRHD opens weekend COVID vaccine clinic for anyone five and older

Coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine concept - small glass vials with blue caps on white table, closeup detail (own design - dummy bar code)

LOGAN — Word came out last week that COVID-19 vaccines are available for five to 11-year-olds in Utah.

This week the Bear River Health Department (BRHD) announced that they will be opening a weekend vaccine clinic this Saturday from 10a.m. to 2p.m.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, BRHD Public Information Officer Estee Hunt said it’s been a busy couple of years trying to get a handle on the pandemic.

“We’re hoping to see that kind of wind down as now we’ve been able to have the COVID-19 vaccine available to the five-year-olds and older. We hope it’s kind of the end of the tunnel right there,” she explained.

Hunt said the OK came last Wednesday night (Nov. 3rd ) from the CDC director to approve the vaccine for that age group.

“So we actually started giving vaccines on Thursday to anyone five and up. Since that time we’ve actually given out…a little over 13-hundred vaccine shots to those five to eleven year old group. A lot of parents are, I think, feeling a sense of relief knowing that is now an option for their child.”

Hunt said the walk-in clinic is not just for five to seven-year-olds, it is also for first and second doses along with booster shots.

The Saturday clinic will be held at the BRHD in Logan (655 East 1300 North) and also at the health department in Brigham City (817 West 950 South) at the same time, from 10 to 2.

For ease and convenience of not having to register when you arrive at the clinic, you can register at BRHD.org and click on the registration form. That way you can do that for the whole family ahead of time and then just walk-in and get the vaccine.