May 20, 1936 – November 7, 2021 (age 85)

David Marion Dennis, 85 left this mortal life to return to his Heavenly Father on November 7, 2021.

He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to John Thomas Dennis and Blanche Kropf. He was one of seven children. Jerry (Ilene), John Thomas – deceased age 4, David (Shirley), Dale (Collett), Leon (Carol), Lavern (Gail), and Loretta (David Lawerance).

Through Jay Stoker Clegg, he met the love of his life, Shirley Anne Stoker Clegg. They were married on April 29, 1954, and later sealed for eternity on May 23, 1962.

They were blessed with 20 children David Marion, William Taylor, Shirley Anne, Teresa Lynnette, Tammy Claudette, Sandra DeAnne, Tanya Jean, Michael Jack, Earl Clark, Scott Troy, Lyle Christopher, Gordon Lee, Infant – deceased, Steven Gary, Jeffery Alan, Raymond Neal, James Albert, Charles Wade, Randall Coy, and Angela Joy.

He was an Elder in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where he served in many callings. He had a strong testimony of the Gospel, that never wavered.

He is survived by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great – great grandchildren, 4 siblings, and numerous neices and nephews.

He is proceeded in death by his beloved wife (Shirley), one son (William), both parents and 2 brothers, (Jerry and John Thomas).

A viewing and Funeral Services will be held Friday November 12, at the Newton Church building.

The viewing will start at 1:00 PM- 2:00 PM with Services following beginning at 2:30 PM at the same location.

Interment will be at the Newton Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary 435-787-8514.

Please share a memory of David at www.cvmortuary.com.