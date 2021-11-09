Fire crews burning slash piles near Paradise

Burning slash pile (Courtesy: Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest)

LOGAN — Residents in the southern part of Cache Valley may notice areas of smoke Tuesday, as fire crews clear dead timber in southern Cache County. The smoke will be coming from prescribed burns taking place in Green Canyon, east of Paradise, and near Ant Flat Road.

Cache County Fire Marshall Jason Winn said state fire personnel are burning several slash piles in the areas.

Slash piles are made up of timber and underbrush that were cleared and gathered previously.

Winn has explained that the slash piles are burned this time of year because the threat of a forest fire right now is lower.

The fires should not prohibit any closures.

Winn said smoke may be visible in the southern part of Cache Valley while the prescribed burns take place. Fire fighters will be on-site through the entire operation, and residents don’t need to contact 911.

