Kathryn L Spackman Fullmer

Born at home in Trenton, Utah on June 27th, 1938, to parents, James Brigham & Velda Hodges Spackman, Kathy was the first child of nine. It was the beginning of her unwavering care of others, as the big sister and second mom for some of her younger siblings. Kathy continued sharing her love and care to so many, including her husband, mother-in-law, and mother. She was always available to her children, intuitively knowing what they needed, and what they sometimes did not need.

Kathy and her sweetheart, Wade Eugene Fullmer, who passed away June 2019, filled their thirty-eight years together with many adventures, especially enjoying their winters in Quartzsite, Arizona.

Kathy is survived by her children, David (Sue) Eliason, Richard (Ev) Eliason, Carol Ann (Kenny) Rhodes, Teresa (Terry) Taylor, and Susan (Kyle) West, fifteen grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Siblings – Darwin (Gerri) Spackman, Janet (Lynn) Buttars, Marva Bruneau, Dale (Jolene) Spackman, Elaine Riggs, Linda Spackman, and Bert (Janet) Spackman. Brother-in-law, Ron (Denna) Fullmer.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, one grandson, one great-grandson, her parents, two brothers, sister-in-law, and brother-in-law.

At the time of her passing, Kathy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Smithfield 26th Ward. She served in the Ward Library and various Relief Society callings. Also held many Primary callings, especially enjoyed working as a Den Mother in Cub Scouts.

Parkinson’s disease slowly stole our very active mom’s independence. We express our gratitude to the care she received at Autumn Care, Hyde Park, the last fifteen months, and additional care given from Primrose Hospice. And a special thanks to daughter, Susan, who was nearby, continued her daily vigil to be there for Mom and advocate for her.

