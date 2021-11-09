Logan City officials announce Veterans Day closures

Logan officials have announced a schedule of closed Logan City services and facilities for the Veterans Day holiday.

LOGAN – City officials in Logan have announced a schedule of closings Thursday for observance of Veterans Day.

“All Logan City offices, including the Logan Library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11,” according to city spokeswoman Emily Malik.

“The Logan City Landfill and the Community Recreation Center will be open for regular operating hours,” she added.

The Golf Course will also be open on Veterans Day, weather permitting.

Malik also reported that all residential and commercial garbage collection routes will be serviced as usual on Thursday. Regularly scheduled recycling pick-up will also take place.

For general information about holiday closures, Logan residents can call 435-716-9000.