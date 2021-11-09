Logan High School delays classes Tuesday after early morning bomb threat

LOGAN – A bomb threat is delaying the start of classes for Logan High students Tuesday morning. The threat was discovered overnight on social media, prompting law enforcement to respond to the school and clear the campus.

Logan City Police Assistant Chief Jeff Simmons said they learned of an Instagram post Monday night that included a bomb threat directed at Logan High. Police began investigating to identify the perpetrator and ensure the safety of the campus.

“We contacted Utah State University PD, who have a bomb sniffing dog, and the Utah Department of Public Safety Joint Terrorism Task Force, which also assisted with a couple dogs,” explained Simmons. “The entire Logan High School Campus is being searched with these dogs.”

Police also searched the neighboring Seminary Building and Logan City Rec Center. There was no evidence of the threat found in any of the buildings.

Logan City School District Superintendent Frank Schofield explained that classes at Logan High will be delayed two hours, meaning they will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday. All school buses will follow their normal routes but delayed by two hours.

School will still be dismissed at 2:45 p.m.

The district’s elementary schools and Mount Logan Middle School will follow their normal schedules.

Simmons said police are also investigating the Instagram account where the threat allegedly originated from.

“It is a local account. We believe that we have identified some possible suspects and that is ongoing right now. So, we are right in the middle of that.”

A statement from the Logan City School District read, “We are grateful to all of the law enforcement and school officials who have been working through the night to ensure the safety of our students and employees. We will have an increased police presence at Logan High throughout the day to monitor the situation. We recognize that this news may create stress and concern for students. Staff will be available throughout the day to meet with students who need to process their concerns in order to feel comfortable at school.”

