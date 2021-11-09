October 27, 1930 – November 6, 2021 (age 91)

Nadine Aagard Keeley passed away on November 6, 2021, leaving a grand legacy of family, faith, service, and love. She was born on October 27, 1930, to James and Annie Aagard, the youngest of their twelve children. Nadine grew up without indoor plumbing or electricity on a rural sheep farm in Burlington, Wyoming, near to her beloved Big Horn mountains.

After graduating from high school in Burlington, Nadine studied two semesters at Montana State in Bozeman. She served a mission in Kentucky and Tennessee for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After her mission, she moved to Salt Lake City and married U.S. Army Captain Arthur Keeley in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 3, 1954. She and Art were assigned to West Germany, where their oldest daughter Claudia was born in November 1955. Art resigned from military service to teach seminary and he and Nadine lived in Lovell, Wyoming, from 1957 to 1966, adding David, James, Lisa, Kevin, Elizabeth, and Karen to their family. They lived in Hyrum, Utah, from 1966 until Art’s death in 2012, where Marianne, Paul, Becky, and Chris joined the family. Nadine moved in 2014 to Caldwell, Idaho, and finally to Lehi, Utah, in 2020.

Nadine’s posterity of 11 children, 49 grandchildren, and an expanding number of great grandchildren were blessed by her unconditional love, home-cooked meals, limitless treats, and handmade clothes, quilts and afghans. She would make time to listen, to play games, to read books. Everyone loved to visit Grandma Keeley.

Nadine was an example of selfless service patterned after Jesus Christ. She touched countless lives in meaningful ways as she fed the hungry, nursed the sick, visited the lonely, lifted the hands that hung down, and took in the stranger. Her service extended to those on the other side of the veil through a lifetime of temple service and indexing.

She is survived by David and Joyce, James and Marlene, Lisa and Thor (Lindstrom), Kevin and Karen, Karen and Dave (Davis), Marianne and Andy (Grasley), Paul and Jeri, Becky, Chris and Shennie, and her sister Beatrice Davidson.

She joins many loved ones in heaven including her loving husband Arthur, her daughters Elizabeth and Claudia, and son-in-law Reed (Webb), three great-grandchildren and ten of her brothers and sisters.

A Funeral service to commemorate Nadine’s life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, Nov 20, at the Hyrum Utah North Stake Center – 245 Apple Dr (750 E), Hyrum, Utah.

