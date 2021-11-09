October 10, 1949 – November 6, 2021 (age 72)

Paul H Perry, age 72, passed away on November 6th, 2021 surrounded by family. After health struggles in recent years with congestive heart failure and chronic respiratory failure, Paul passed away in his sleepearly that Saturday morning.

Born on October 10th, 1949, Paul was the second son of Glenn H Perry and Beulah Palmer who were living in Downey Idaho at the time. Being excited to enter this world, Paul arrived a bit early and so was born at the hospital in Pocatello. As an ambitious youth, Paul was always one for adventure and learning new things. He was an Eagle Scout, loved hunting and fishing and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Sacramento California. After his mission, Paul returned to Pocatello where he met his future wife, Sandra Longhurst. Paul and Sandra were married on December 22nd, 1971 in the Idaho Falls, Idaho temple. They raised 6 children together and were later divorced.

Paul attended Idaho State University in Pocatello and graduated in Diesel Mechanics, which he later taught for a while. Following in his father’s footsteps, Paul went to work for the International Harvester company and put his skills to use in the agricultural field. His career spanned many years and took him, Sandy and their 6 children to a number of new places.

All throughout his life Paul enjoyed learning new skills, trying new business ventures and spending time with his family.

Paul was preceded in death by his loving parents Glenn H and Beulah and his older brother Michael. He is survived by his sisters Christine and Susan, his brothers Steven and Dale, and his 6 children Bryan (Tangi), Mark (Cori), Talina (Rand) Roberts, Shauna (Sam) Hatch, Timothy (Sarah), Joseph (Afton) and 34 grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho.

A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Webb Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the many caregivers with Hospice that have cared for Paul, specifically Laura Brinker RN, Jenny Mayo RN, many personal care aides, Chaplin, Social Worker and others through his current illness.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.