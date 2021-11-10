Dennis Roy Stone, 86, passed away, Saturday, November 6, 2021 in Perry. He was born February 9, 1935 in Ogden, Utah, the oldest child of Derald “Doxey” Roy Stone and Ella June Leavitt Stone.Dennis spent his childhood in Ogden where he attended Mound Fort Jr. High School and Ogden High School, graduating in 1953.Dennis married his high school sweetheart, Naomi Kay Phipps on November 4, 1953 in the Salt Lake City Temple. They eventually settled in North Ogden in 1960 and together raised 9 children.

Dennis worked hard all of his life. He started working in high school at the restaurant his father owned; “The Glass Hat Cafe’” on Washington Blvd. He held many jobs throughout his lifetime; the Ogden Railroad, Cream of Weber Dairy and Standard Examiner. He eventually became licensed in insurance and began a career of serving, helping and tending to others needs through the insurance business, retiring from Heiner’s Insurance Store.

Dennis had the ability to make everyone around him feel loved. He had a genuine smile and a positive attitude that was pleasing to be around. There were many days when you would hear him whistling as he came through the door with a happy smile and cheerful disposition. His favorite tune to whistle was “Give Said the Little Stream” and his favorite song to sing was, “Oh Lord, it’s Hard to be Humble”, and humble he was; to the very core. Dennis grew a beautiful garden all the years the Stone family lived in North Ogden. Their family was nourished on the bountiful harvest that he worked so hard to produce every year.

The old Stone backyard was a favorite for many and watching Dennis play a mean game of basketball with the neighborhood kids on the old court, seemed to solve many of life’s problems and no one could imitate Dennis’ famous hook shot. The Stone yard and court were open and welcome to all and if you ventured by for a few shots it wouldn’t be long before Dennis would join you for a quick game, with maybe a jab or two to the ribs.

Dennis and Naomi or “Mrs. Stoney” as he liked to call her, eventually moved to Perry where they settled into a quieter life. Together they enjoyed many adventurous trips and experiences. Dennis was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served our Savior and others in many positions throughout his lifetime. He had a strong testimony of the gospel and love for Jesus Christ and was a true example of loving unconditionally, serving others and fulfilling his duty. A handshake was his word and a smile sealed the deal.

Dennis leaves behind a loving family who will dearly miss him, but know that his time here on earth was spent in living a good and righteous life. We know we will see him again. He is survived by his wife, Naomi Kay Phipps Stone, Perry; children, Annette (Bruce) Wade, Sacramento, California; Bruce (Connie) Stone, Farr West, Utah; Carolyn (David) Cox, Henderson, Nevada; Dale (Kori) Stone, Farr West, Utah; Denise Wright, Sun City, Arizona; Ranae Eggett, Statesville, North Carolina; Sharon (Bryce) Burnham, Eagar, Arizona; Mechelle Harrelson, Ogden, Utah; Chad (JoAnn) Stone, Farmington, Utah; 33 grandchildren and 66 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his siblings, Don (Joann) Stone, Patsy (Garth) Jensen, Colleen (Rex) Gardner, Roy Stone and sister-in-law, Sylvia Stone.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Gary Stone and daughter-in-law, Denise Paradis Stone. The Stone family would like to thank all of the hospice nurses and CNA’s, and the Beehive Home in Perry for the excellent care that Dennis received, along with Dennis’ wonderful children who lovingly stepped in to help care for their dad. Thank you!

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humanitarian Fund at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at www.churchofjesuschrist.org

A viewing will be held Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Myers Mortuary of Brigham City.

Funeral Services will be held, Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Perry 8th Ward building, 685 West 2250 South, Perry, with visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Interment will follow the funeral services at the Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden.

Dennis’s services will be live-streamed at www.myers-mortuary.com on Dennis’ on-line obituary page.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.