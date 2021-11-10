American Festival Chorus and Orchestra to perform A Veteran’s Day Memorial

The American Festival Chorus and USU Symphony Orchestra will present a Veteran’s Memorial on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 7:30pm.

LOGAN – The American Festival Chorus and USU Symphony Orchestra would like to invite Cache Valley residents to experience A Veteran’s Memorial on Thursday, November 11, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will be held in the Daines Concert Hall at Utah State University’s Chase Fine Arts Center. This will be the 14th year that AFC and USU have honored the brave men and women who served and currently serve in the United States Armed Forces.

“Each year AFC honors the service and sacrifice of our Veterans,” Director Dr. Craig Jessop said. “Please come and join us as we pay tribute and thanks to our Veterans, both living and those who have given the last full measure of devotion.”

Along with the uplifting and inspiring patriotic music, the choir will honor a special World War ll veteran that to this day has not been found but is still missing in action. Master Sergeant Martin Edwards, a native-born son of Cache Valley was assumed to be killed in action.

Martin’s brother, USU Professor Emeritus Farrell Edwards, will pay tribute to his older brother Martin who participated in the battle for the Philippines. While stationed on Negros Island in the Philippines, he learned that his old outfit, the 145th Field Artillery, was also on the island.

On April 11, 1945, Martin volunteered to fly a resupply mission to his imperiled friends and fellow soldiers. He was shot down behind enemy lines. The crash site was never found and his body was never recovered.

For his heroic work and determination to complete his mission despite great danger, he was posthumously awarded the Silver Star, the only member of his squadron to receive this high award, second only to the Congressional Medal of Honor. His name is memorialized on a wall of honor at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in the Philippines.

Also joining AFC and the USU Symphony Orchestra for this popular annual concert, are the Gabriel Trumpets. The ensemble of musicians based in Salt Lake City will perform using eight herald trumpets. They have been together since 2017 and have performed inspiring music from St. George to Logan.

These amazing musicians will help us to celebrate in a community of solidarity to honor our U.S. military service men and women.

The concert is free, but tickets are required. Children aged 8 and older are welcome. For ticket information, visit americanfestivalchorus.org.