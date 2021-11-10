Christmas tree cutting permits available for Logan Ranger District

In this Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, photo, Tommy Lee, a sixth-generation tree farmer at Lee Farms in Tualatin, Ore., helps Jason Jimenez and his sons carry the Douglas fir they selected off the tree lot. Christmas tree farmers nationwide are paying a fee to the Christmas Tree Promotion Board for each tree harvested to fund a social media ad campaign aimed at convincing young families to buy real trees instead of artificial ones. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

LOGAN – Cutting a Christmas tree in a national forest is a fun family tradition for many residents of Utah this time of year.

Christmas tree cutting permits are now available and can be purchased online at https://www.recreation.gov/ and not at the at the Logan Ranger District. They are valid from now until 12/25/2021. Adverse weather conditions or emergencies may restrict access and roads may not be plowed.

It is recommended that families check with the Logan Ranger station before going up Logan Canyon to get the latest road conditions. Forest Service officials said any tree species can be cut except Limber Pine. There is a handout available at the Logan Ranger Station or contact them to help identify Limber Pine.

Any tree under 20 feet can be taken and only one tree per permit or per household can be taken. Trees can be taken anywhere in the Logan Ranger District. When looking outside of the Forest Service area for trees people must get permission from the landowners before cutting down trees.

Christmas trees cannot be harvested in administrative sites like campgrounds, day use sites and hiking trails. It is forbidden to take trees from Heritage locations such as Tony Grove historical nursery area or Old Ephraim’s grave.

T.W. Daniels Experiment Forest is off limits and so is the summer house area from First Dam to Wood Camp along highway 89 in Logan Canyon.

Protected areas such as federally designated wilderness, botanical areas or range exclusion research plots are not available for tree harvesting.

The weather conditions this time of year can be unpredictable while cutting Christmas trees in the mountains so always be prepared for winter conditions.

Stay on designated roads and trails. Be prepared for slick, snow-packed roads and have chains, a 4-wheel drive vehicle, or a snow machine available. Let someone know where you are planning to go and approximate time you will return.

Carry a cell phone; bring additional warm clothing, and gloves, boots, and a container of hot liquid, water, and a lunch or snack. Carry a flashlight, chains, shovel, first-aid kit, matches, a hatchet, ax or handsaw, and rope to secure your tree.

Trees must always be cut close to the ground leaving the stump no higher than 6 inches. A shovel will come in handy to dig through the snow to reach the base of the tree. Make sure the permit is attached to the tree before leaving the cutting area.

Tree topping is not allowed

No cutting is allowed within 200 feet of riparian areas (lakes and streams), roads, campgrounds, picnic areas, administrative sites, summer home areas, or within designated closed areas shown on tree cutting maps.

For more information contact the Logan Ranger District at (435) 755-3620. Christmas tree permits will be available until 12/25/20201.