July 7, 1930 – November 9, 2021 (age 91)



Gordon Lee Avery, 91, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 15 at 12 noon in the McCammon LDS Stake Center.

Friends may visit with the family that morning from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Burial will take place in the Norton Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.