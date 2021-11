Hollis LaRall Thompson passed away on November 10, 2021.

All services will be held on Monday November 15, 2021, at the Thatcher/Penrose Chapel (11475 W 10400 N Thatcher, UT).

The funeral service will be held at 1pm with a viewing held prior from 11-12:30pm.

A full obituary will be uploaded at a later time.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.