Judge allows bail for Logan man accused of sexually abusing little girl

LOGAN — A judge has agreed to allow a 35-year-old Logan man charged with allegedly molesting a young girl to bail out of jail. Lester P. Baker has been behind bars since being arrested Sept. 30.

Baker participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He was previously charged with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony. The charges carry a maximum sentence of up to life in prison.

Defense attorney Wayne Caldwell asked the court to consider bail so his client could keep his job and support his family. He also noted that the defendant had a place to live and would comply with any release conditions.

Judge Brian Cannell set bail at $30,000. He ordered the defendant to be on pretrial probation, have no contact with the alleged victim or anyone under the age of 18.

According to an arrest report, the 10-year-old alleged victim reported Baker had sexually assaulted her several times earlier this year. Once he allegedly molested her late at night while she was trying to fall asleep. The second time happened earlier when he tried to french kiss the child, again while she was trying to sleep.

Logan City police report that they questioned Baker later about the allegations. He allegedly admitted to touching the child inappropriately, but claimed that he was just trying to have a “sex talk” with the child so she would know what to do if anyone ever tried to molest her. He also confessed to the second incident but claimed he was partially asleep and dreaming at the time.

Baker spoke only briefly during Wednesday’s hearing, telling the court he would abide by the pretrial conditions. He was ordered to appear again in court Dec. 8.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com