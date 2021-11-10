Logan man pleads guilty to organizing Willow Park fight that led to teen stabbing

Booking photo for Luis E. Silva (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 20-year-old Logan man has pleaded guilty to organizing a fight at Willow Park in October that sent a juvenile to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. Luis E. Silva accepted a plea deal to a lesser charge and will be sentenced next month.

Silva participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court, appearing by web conference. He pleaded guilty to one count of riot, amended to a class A misdemeanor.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Andrew Crane explained how Silva organized the fight on the night of Oct. 6, near the park’s batting cages. He had been in several arguments with the juvenile victim in the recent past.

Multiple witnesses saw the fight take place and called 911. Some even claimed to have heard gunshots, although those claims were never substantiated.

During the fight, the victim was stabbed at least five times. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and transported to Logan Regional Hospital.

None of the participants ever said who stabbed the victim. Officers claim though, Silva had threatened other people with a knife during the past few months.

As police were responding to the fight, Silva sped off in a car but was pulled over minutes later near 600 South 1000 West. He was taken into custody without incident.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Silva told the court he was willing to waive his rights to a fair trial and plead guilty.

Police claim Silva is not a US Citizen and has no ties to the community except for his father.

Silva was ordered to appear again in court for sentencing Dec. 22. He could face up to one year in jail.

Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the fight. Jose M. Hidalgo-Valdovinos is also charged with one count of riot, a third-degree felony. He is scheduled to appear again in court Nov. 29.

will@cvradio.com