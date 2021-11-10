March 9, 1934 – November 8, 2021 (age 87)

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister, Rheta Cheney Griffeth, 87, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021 in Logan, UT.

Rheta was born in Pocatello, ID on March 9, 1934 to Clarence Marcellus Cheney and Alice Leal Blackburn Cheney. She was the youngest of 10 children.

Mom grew up in Archer, Idaho on a farm for most of her childhood but graduated from Pocatello High School in Pocatello, Idaho.

She met the love of her life on the last night of a visit with her sister and brother-in-law in New Mexico. Edward A. Griffeth was attending college in Los Cruces. They were introduced by Mom’s brother-in-law at Mutual. After the meeting there was a dance and Dad danced every dance with Mom. They discovered Dad had grown up about an hour south of Pocatello and his parents still lived there in Dayton, Idaho. This was the beginning of their courtship.

Mom and Dad were married August 28, 1953 in the Idaho Falls Temple. She was a lifelong active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints.

Rheta is survived by five daughters and three sons: Linda (Mike) Jensen, Shelley, ID; Aaron (Amy) Griffeth, Ventura, CA; Lynett (Chris) Merrigan, American Falls, ID; Rochelle (Ted) Burnett, Cedar Hills, UT; Bryan (Holly) Griffeth, Smithfield, UT; Laura (Mike) Oliverson, Hyde Park, UT; Shari (Hal) Baird, West Jordan, UT; Darin (Linda) Griffeth, Banida, ID; 36 grandchildren; 70 great grandchildren; one sister Vera Duffin, Hemet, CA.

She is preceded in death by her husband Edward Aaron Griffeth, her parents, and eight brothers and sisters.

The family would like to thank the staff at Terrace Grove Assisted Living for their loving care of our mother.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Dayton Ward Chapel, 825 N Westside Hwy, Dayton, ID.

Services will be streamed live and can be viewed by clicking on the following link:

https://youtu.be/RYTLbLNz3oI

Friends may call from 6-8pm the day before at the Webb Funeral Home 1005 S 800 E, Preston, ID and from 9:30-10:30am prior to services at the church.

Burial will be in the Dayton Cemetery, W Idaho 36, Dayton, ID.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com