Vocalists announced for concert fundraiser in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD – The Four Seasons Theatre Company and the Sky View High School Drama Department have announced the line-up of music and vocalists for their upcoming concert fundraiser on Friday.

The event is called All Together Now!, organized by the Music Theatre International (MTI), according to Four Season spokesperson Holly Gunther.

The concert will lead off with the “Pure Imagination” from the musical Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, sung by Kody Rash.

The Sky View Ensemble will then perform “Writing Down the Story of My Life” from Junie B. Jones the Musical.

The members of that ensemble include Abby Hunsaker, Emma Pinkston, Germain Costa, Izzy Costa, Jerry Olsen, Katie Ludlow, McKenzie Bell, Sydney Saxton, Taylor Griffin and Tina Chambers.

“Back to Before” from the musical Ragtime will then be performed by Afton Whitney.

Taylor Mickelson will next sing “Gimme, Gimme” from Thoroughly Modern Millie.

The duet “Spread the Love Around” from Sister Act will be performed by Jenn Bohman and Lauren Sidwell.

Next in the vocal line-up will be “Tomorrow” from the musical Annie sung by Emily Richman.

Then the Sky View Ensemble will perform “The Human Heart” from Once on This Island.

From the score of the musical Waitress, Lauren Sidwell will sing “She Used to Be Mine.”

Then Kyle Pyfer and Nate Bohman will perform the duet “Seize the Day” from Newsies.

The haunting tune “Children Will Listen” from Into the Woods will then be performed by the incomparable Sara Huff.

Next in the concert line-up will be “Stop the World” from the musical Come from Away, sung by Jon Rash and Afton Whitney.

Rachel Saltmarsh will then perform the anthem “Let It Go from the Disney musical Frozen.

Also from a Disney musical Mary Poppins, “Supercalifragilisticexoialidocious” will be sung by the Sky View Ensemble.

Kyle Pfyer will then perform Beautiful City from Godspell.

Finally, the entire cast of the concert will sing “Seasons of Love” from the musical Rent as the concert’s finale.

Ms. Gunther explains MTI is one of the world’s leading theatrical licensing agencies.

The members of the Four Seasons Theatre Company and the Sky View High School Drama Department will be among vocalists from 3,500 schools and theaters in more than 40 countries and all 50 states who will stage more than 5,400 performances of All Together Now! during the weekend of Nov. 12 to 15.

“MTI’s All Together Now! is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew or musicians,” according to Drew Cohen, the chief executive officer of MTI. “The revue features songs from the world’s most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy.

“Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theater.”

The curtain time for local performances of All Together Now! will be 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 at Sky View High School in Smithfield.