Wednesday’s new COVID cases total 1,531

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) reported 1,531 new positive cases of coronavirus Wednesday, 102 of those in northern Utah. Including Wednesday’s totals, since the pandemic started, there have been a total of 567,665 positive cases.

Children in grades K-12 account for 330 of the new cases announced Wednesday which is 22 percent of all new cases. Over 17,000 Utah children ages 5-11 have been vaccinated since they became eligible.

Since Tuesday 12 more Utahns died of COVID-19 and from the start of the pandemic the lives of 3,325 Utahns have been lost to the virus. That includes 169 from Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

There are 571 Utahns hospitalized, 12 fewer than what was reported Tuesday, and 223 of those are in intensive care, four fewer than on Tuesday. Utah’s intensive care units are now at 92.9 percent capacity. Since the pandemic began 24,791 Utahs have been hospitalized.

About 3.8 million doses have been administered and that includes 21,016 doses since Tuesday.

Also since Tuesday, 12,908 Utahns were tested which means nearly 3.8 million people have been tested and almost 6.9 million total tests have been administered the last 20 months. Total tests administered since Tuesday are 26,544.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests has grown to 1,608 a day.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 17.5 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11.3 percent.

The total northern Utah case count has reached 31,590 and 30,181 northern Utahns are listed as totally recovered while 1,479 in the district have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

There are now 89,710 in northern Utah who are totally vaccinated and 191,076 total doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

Idaho’s Wednesday COVID update indicates 3,681 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 297,910 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,667 total positives in Franklin County, 717 in Bear Lake County and 562 in Oneida County.