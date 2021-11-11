A little known secret for Utah sports history fans

Utahsportshalloffame.org

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah State University athletes apparently have quite a presence at the Utah Sports Hall of Fame Museum. The not so well-known museum is located in the City Creek area in downtown Salt Lake City.

On KVNU’s For the People program earlier this week, former president and current board member of the Utah Sports Hall of Fame Foundation, Norma Carr said the facility is now in its third year and she talked about how the museum came to be.

“It was during my presidency of the Utah Sports Hall of Fame Foundation, that the Delta Center(now Vivint Arena)they decided to remodel it. When they did that, our display….which was simply a trophy case with plaques and names and things like that in it, got put in a box. And then they did away with a lot of walls and things like that, because they opened up their facility more. So we didn’t have a place to display our honorees,” she explained.

Carr said they started looking at different things and trying to decide what they wanted to do.

“We finally decided to bite the bullet, and make a Hall of Fame museum. And we explored and got a space in the City Creek mall, and we fund raised over a million dollars to build this facility out. Then we also got support from the legislature to help us with the sustainable costs as we go year to year to year.”

She said the facility really came out of necessity.

“Now we have a very modern, interactive type of a display with phenomenal pictures and monitors where you can look people up and sometimes you can hear from the hall-of-famers, what we call the Stories from the Vault. We’re trying to get all of our 200, almost 300-plus hall-of famers with their stories, but it takes money. So we’re having to raise another half a million dollars to try to complete that project”

You can get more information on their website: Utah Sports Hall of Fame.org.