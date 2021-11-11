May 31, 1936 – November 9, 2021 (age 85)



Our loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend, Abran “Abe” Roberto Garcia, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Logan Regional Hospital with his daughters by his side. Abe was born on May 31, 1936 in Pueblo, Colorado, a son of John Nopomoeno and Aurora Romero Garcia. He married Elaine Thorsted on June 25, 1965 in Logan Temple.

Abe served in the US Army and had been deployed to Thailand for two tours of Temporary Duty Assignment. Abe worked at Hill Air Force Base for 33 years as a Military Contractor and retired in 2000. He then was employed by Vulcraft for five years.

Abe loved walking, hiking, four wheeling, being outdoors, and wood working in his shop. He also especially being with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed helping others when in need. Abe was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Honeyville First Ward. He was an active member serving in the Bishopric, High Councilman, and was an officiator at the Brigham City Temple.

Surviving is his wife, Elaine; five children: Trenten (Alisha) Garcia; Gina (Scott) Rasmussen; LeighAnna (Quentin) Kimber; Eve Garcia, her fiancé, Trent VanValkenburg; April (Nic) Lindley; 12 grandchildren and one great grandson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one grandson, Corbett Garcia; one brother, Morris “Butch” Garcia and one sister, Alice Garcia.

A memorial viewing will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Honeyville First Ward, 2620 W 6980 N.

