May 9, 1938 – November 10, 2021 (age 83)

What can you say about a man? He lived a good life? He was a devoted husband, father, brother, son, grandfather and great-grandfather? All these things are true but it’s never the whole story. It’s hard to contain in a few words who Charles Benson Munyan was.

Born on May 9,1938, Charlie (or Chuck to some) came in to this world ready for adventure. His childhood was anything but boring filled with stories and mischief. He floated down creeks, threw charcoal “bombs” and fished the day away. As an adult the excitement didn’t stop. He became a Michigan State Trooper and lived for the thrill. He was a firm officer of the law, not letting anyone get away with speeding…even if you were his father. He trained to be a scuba diver for the police department.

He had a lot of hobbies and was many things to many people. Over his lifetime he was a cowboy, electrician, realtor, gardener, bail bondsman, security guard, trainer, avid reader and devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Louis L’Amour was one of his favorite authors. Baseball was his favorite sport. He was dedicated to scouting and loved to spend time outdoors camping or hiking. He loved to “putz” around the yard and garage and was very handy for home projects. He was very patriotic and loved our country’s flag. He still has one hanging proudly outside his home today.

Charlie was somewhat accident prone. He didn’t just crack his skull (and a few other bones), he cracked us up with funny comments and stories. On one of his many adventures, he was riding a motorcycle that was ablaze with fire crossing the Mississippi River at night. He survived, his favorite Cubs baseball hat did not. His quick wit and stories will be sorely missed.

With 12 children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, there were a lot of people to keep track of. He loved their visits and phone calls. Two of his children, Melissa and Charlie Jr, precede him in death.

He is survived by his wife, Rose and his children; Patti Bruneau (Rodney), Marti Thiel (Richard), Melodie Griffin (Mike), Monica Clare (Steve), Michelle Gillies (Brad), Hannah Evans (Mike), Summer Davis, Chelsea Kerr (Dave), Benson Munyan (Ally), and Spencer Munyan (Maren).

At 82, Charlie was injured in a fall. While on the gurney he stated, I’m not supposed to die from this, I’m supposed to die from old age. Charlie passed away peacefully at age 83 from old age. Dad, we hope you are enjoying your Cheerios in heaven.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 11:00 am at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East Logan, UT, with visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 am.

Interment at Millville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to do a good turn daily.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.