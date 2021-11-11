Dorothy Kae Turner

February 16, 1937 – November 4, 2021 (age 84)

Our loving mother, sister, friend of many, Kae, 84 passed away in her daughter’s loving arms while out on one of their many traveling adventures.

Preceded in death by husband Glen Butch Turner, parents Jack and Kate, sister Carol, and many more from the other side.

Survived by son Gene, daughter Heidi, 4 sisters, 3 brothers and many nieces and nephews.

Met the love of her life at Dick’s cafe while attending Utah State University. Never scared of a challenge, She loved unconditionally and going on long drives. She loved spending time with family, gardening, bowling, ceramics, and playing church basketball with her sisters. She also loved to dance and never went a day without a Hershey’s candy bar.

Kae worked for Pete Harmon at the first KFC on 3900 So. State Street. She worked at Pepperidge Farm and waitressed for many years. She worked up to the age of 83 at Walmart.

Her friendship, companionship, warm heart, kind eyes and sweet smile will be dearly missed.

The family would like to thank Deputy Sheriff Fletcher who stayed with Kae and Coeur d’Alene Forest Ranger, J.D. who was amazing, she stayed with Heidi.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Northern Idaho Crisis Center 2195 Ironwood Court, Coeur d’Alene, ID 38314 or directly to Allen-Hall Mortuary to help with the cost of funeral expenses.

Viewing at Allen-Hall Mortuary 34 East Center Street, Logan UT 84321 on Tuesday Nov. 16th from 11:00 to 12:30.

Internment to follow at Hyrum City Cemetery, 550 East Main Street Hyrum, UT at 1:00.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.