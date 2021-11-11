Logan Holiday Gift Show takes place Friday and Saturday

There are nearly 100 booths at the Holiday Gift Show being held at the Riverwoods Conference Center this weekend.

LOGAN – The annual Logan Holiday Gift Show is back. It will be held at the Riverwood’s Conference Center located at 615 Riverwood Parkway in Logan, beginning Friday and continuing Saturday, Nov. 12 and 13. The doors will open at 10 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. each day.

This year Pauni Island Grill and Sugar Mama’s will be on site to make sure no one goes away hungry.

“Masks are encouraged but not required,” said Greg Roper, who oversees the event for Cache Valley Media Group. “We would like to see everyone practice social distancing as much as possible and try to make this event safe and an enjoyable time for both patrons and vendors.”

He said this gift show is generally one of the biggest in the valley with thousands of visitors expected to be at this year’s show.

“We sold out every vendor space and expect every space to be completely filled as the opening gets closer,” Roper said. “We have close to 100 quality vendors participating in this year’s show.”

Entrepreneurs and businesses generally come from as far away as Florida, some from Idaho, Southern Utah and even Colorado to bring their wares to Logan. There are also a lot of excellent local vendors that use the show to promote their products.

Not only will people be selling arts and crafts, they can also find jewelry, clothing, food, Christmas décor, even massages and almost anything else you can imagine for holiday gifts.

Thousands of people attend the show each year to get ideas for holiday giving, and sometimes that includes services, not just clothes or jewelry.

Cost is only $2 to attend, children 12 and under are free.