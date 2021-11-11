Logan man bound over for trial for allegedly choking woman at local hotel

Gavel. Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

LOGAN — A 34-year-old Logan man is being bound over on charges of allegedly strangling a woman during a domestic dispute in May. Kyle R. Lowden waived his rights to a preliminary hearing, where a judge would have determined whether or not prosecutors had sufficient evidence to bind him over for trial. He’s been in the Cache County Jail, held without bail since being arrested May 6.

Lowden appeared in 1st District Court Wednesday afternoon. He was previously charged with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

Prosecutors claim Lowden got into a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, May 6 at a local hotel. The alleged victim told Logan City police officers that during the argument, the suspect placed his hands around her neck and began chocking her. He then placed his forearm against her neck until she lost consciousness.

The woman told police, she was unconscious for an unknown length of time until Lowden started shaking her. She also had visible bruises on her neck.

During Wednesday’s hearing, defense attorney Shannon Demler said his client wished to waive the preliminary hearing and plead “not guilty” to the charges. He also asked for more time to work out a possible plea agreement.

Judge Brian Cannell allowed the waiver and ordered Lowden to appear again in court Dec. 1.

Lowden could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

