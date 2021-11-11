Utah State soccer announces 2022 signing class

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State head soccer coach Manny Martins has announced his first full recruiting class as the Aggies are set for five student-athletes to join the Aggies for the 2022 season.

Defender Talia Winder will bring additional local flavor to Utah State after playing at Green Canyon High School in Cache Valley. Winder earned four varsity letters for the Wolves as Green Canyon advanced to the state quarterfinals and a state semifinal appearance during her career. Along the way, Winder earned all-valley honors and honorable-mention all-state accolades.

At the club level, Winder played for Avalanche under coaches Jimmie Powell, Daris Christensen and Kit Sadler. Winder helped the club to a national championship and a Presidents Cup title. Winder also earned a pair of letters in track & field in high school.

“Talia is a dynamic outside back with strong 1-v-1 defending ability, and very good attacking instincts,” Martins said. “Talia’s ability to play box-to-box will make her an immediate asset.”

Attacking midfielder Tess Werts joins the Aggies after lettering at Corner Canyon High School in Draper during her senior year. Werts earned all-state honors and was named her team’s MVP after scoring 11 goals for the Chargers a season ago.

Werts also played for Avalanche at the club level under head coach Jimmie Powell and also spent time with Crossfire United under coach Kevin Legg. Werts helped her teams to a third-place national finish in the ECNL, a Surf Cup Championship and three conference championships.

“Tess is a powerful, creative, and industrious attacker with the ability to create and finish scoring chances from wide and central areas,” Martins said.

The Aggies final in-state recruit comes from Layton High School in midfielder Hannah Roe. Roe helped the Lancers to semifinal appearances at state while scoring nine career goals and totaling 21 career assists.

At the club level, Roe played for Wasatch, qualifying for appearances in the Deseret Conference and the U17 National League, while also advancing to the finals of the state cup.

“Hannah is a strong two-way midfielder with the ability to play in central and wide areas,” Martins said. “The combination of her technical ability and athleticism make her a threat on and off the ball.”

Utah State went out of state for midfielder Kaylie Chambers, who will graduate from Ralston Valley High School in Arvada, Colorado, in the spring. Chambers starred for Colorado Rush in club, scoring 25 goals in 59 games played with the program. Rush has been ranked as high as No. 14 in the country. Chambers has received a pair of invitations to the U.S. Women’s National Team ID camps in 2019 and 2021 and spent two years with the Colorado Olympic Development Teams, earning Region IV all-tournament team honors and leading the team to a Region IV ODP championship.

“Kaylie is a crafty and explosive midfielder with the ability to penetrate on the dribble, threaten from distance and is a clinical finisher in the box,” Martins said.

Keeper MacKenzie Hunninghake rounds out the 2022 signing class, excelling both on the field and in the classroom. Hunninghake is a four-year letterwinner at Leander Rose High School in Leander, Texas, posting 11 shutouts last season. Off the field, Hunninghake is a member of the National Honor Society and a Rouse Scholar.

In club, Hunninghake played for Sting Austin in the ECNL under head coach Beau Brown. With the club, Hunninghake posted nine shutouts and allowed only three goals in 2021, while posting eight shutouts during the 2020 season.

“McKenzie’s shot-stopping ability and distribution, coupled with her competitive spirit and her ability to organize the back line make her an immediate asset to our team,” Martins said.

Utah State finished its 2021 campaign with an overall mark of 13-6-3, marking the most victories for the Aggies since joining the Mountain West in 2013.

Fans can follow the Aggie soccer program on Twitter, @USUSoccer, on Facebook at /USUSoccer and on Instagram, @USUSoccer. Aggie fans can also follow the Utah State athletic program on Twitter, @USUAthletics, Facebook at /USUAthletics and on Instagram, @USUAthletics.