Altabank pledges $100K to CAPSA

Altabank has supported CAPSA for their years of service in Cache, Rich and Box Elder counties.

LOGAN—Altabank pledged $100,000 to CAPSA, spread over five years, to help the organization rescue survivors of domestic violence and abuse in the Cache Valley.

CAPSA is well known for helping individuals and families escape domestic violence situations. They also help families get back on their feet and understand how important a safe home is to the healing process. Finding affordable housing continues to be a significant barrier for survivors and their children.

“CAPSA’s housing program is a model for transitional housing; however, the majority of funding for rental subsidies and advocacy depends on competitive grants, which renew every three years. The loss of these funds and this program would be devastating for our community,” said Jill Anderson CEO of CAPSA. “CAPSA works with survivors to become self-reliant. It is this principle, becoming self-reliant, that inspired the building of Independence Place and Independence Way and the development of the Home Sponsorship program.”

Since 2017, Altabank has supported CAPSA to develop their home sponsorship program. Organizations and individuals donated $6,000 per year, which is the average cost of housing subsidies for a family in CAPSA’s housing program.

“Altabank supports organizations that make the biggest impact in our communities. CAPSA has always been an organization Altabank is honored to support,” said Judd Austin, chief banking officer at Altabank. “CAPSA’s home sponsorship program is a way to support CAPSA with maximum impact, and created an opportunity for others to multiply our investment. We are proud to say, through the effort of the community, our initial contribution has been multiplied by more than 10x.”

CAPSA’s housing sponsorship program is now generating more than $70,000 for CAPSA’s transitional housing and other core programs.

“Altabank is increasing our support of CAPSA because we see the need in the community,” Austin said. “We are pleased to work with CAPSA to develop another sponsorship program and proud to be CAPSA’s first therapy office sponsor. Like the home sponsorship program, we believe in supporting life-changing services, and want to set an example and create an opportunity for others to support CAPSA.”

Altabank™, division of Glacier Bank, is the largest community bank in Utah. Founded in 1905, Altabank has offices and clients from Preston, ID to St. George, UT and is headquartered in Kalispell, MT. The bank has two branches in Logan, one at 294 S. Main and one in North Logan at 2190 N. Main.