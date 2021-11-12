COWBOY POETRY: We’ve Changed the Tools

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell's life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday.

One thing I’ll never do is tell you how to raise your kid. Lord knows that raising

children was the toughest thing I did.

Each parent shares a technique how to raise up their own child. Till their

routine’s interrupted by a young one screaming wild.

While walking down the candy isle at Merkle’s local store, I witnessed one long

tantrum from a little boy ‘bout four.

The young boy bellowed out just like a gut shot buffalo. Then jumped down from

the shopping cart right on my left big toe.

I’m sure I cursed out loud which didn’t stop the boy a bit. He started kicking on

the cart and throwing one big fit.

By now his crying changed to screams, a tantrum at its best. His mother looked at

me. Said, “He has put us to the test!”

But then her words surprised me. “We don’t want to stifle growth or change his

personality. Chastising might ruin both.”

I wondered, was she kidding? Were my old ears failing me? It seems this new

age parenting shows cause to disagree.

I couldn’t help but think about when I was just a boy. My parents would be

thinking of the folks I might annoy.

There wouldn’t be a tantrum I can tell you that for sure. You daresn’t even start

one. Wasn’t worth a butt so sore.

We knew by four years old to show respect to mom and dad. ‘Cuz disrespect had

consequence that always turned out bad.

You seldom saw a temper from a disrespectful soul. Was it fear that kept us kids

in check? Well, more than likely so.

Have we done our children favors changing all the parent tools? And maybe

would it help each child to have a set of rules?