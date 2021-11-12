High School Football Playoff Scoreboard: Nov. 12, 2021

Written by Eric Frandsen
November 12, 2021
Ridgeline Football vs Logan. 10/29/21. Photo by Rick Parker

Utah 4A Football Championship
Ridgeline 45, Dixie 20
 – Ridgeline finishes a perfect season and claims the school’s first football championship.

Idaho 2A Football Semifinal
West Side vs Bear Lake – Friday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.

