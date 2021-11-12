High School Football Playoff Scoreboard: Nov. 12, 2021

Utah 4A Football Championship
Ridgeline 45, Dixie 20
– Ridgeline finishes a perfect season and claims the school’s first football championship.
Idaho 2A Football Semifinal
West Side vs Bear Lake – Friday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.
