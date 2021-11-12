Ray Charles music review slated for Monday at Eccles Theatre

The a cappella group Take 6 sing with Clint Holmes during a recent performance of 'Georgia on My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles' in Las Vegas, NV.

LOGAN – Good seats are still available for the upcoming performance of “Georgia on My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles” at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan.

The one-night stand of that musical review is slated for Monday, Nov. 15. The show not only highlights the career of one of the 20th Century’s most renowned musical geniuses, but also features the talents of a diverse team of gifted musicians and vocalists.

The performers are singer Clint Holmes, the gospel sextet Take 6, vocalist Nnenna Freelon and saxophonists Tom Scott and Kirk Whalum.

“Ray Charles was a native son of Georgia and an American treasure,” according to Alek Nelson, the marketing director of the Cache Valley Center for the Arts.

As a singer, songwriter, pianist and composer, Charles helped to pioneer the soul music genre during the 1950s, by combining blues, jazz, rhythm and blues and gospel influences into his music.

His 1960 single “Georgia on My Mind” was the first of his three career No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Charles’ huge musical catalogue also had 44 hits on the U.S. R&B singles chart, 11 on the Hot 100 singles chart, two on the Country singles charts.

The performers in “Georgia on My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles” are led by Clint Holmes, a British-born singer-songwriter who has been a familiar attraction in Las Vegas since the 1970s.

Take 6 is an a cappella gospel sextet that has won Grammy awards for integrating jazz with inspirational music.

Nnenna Freelon is a jazz singer, composer and music producer. She has performed with Ray Charles, Al Jarreau, Anita Baker, Ramsey Lewis, George Benson, Herbie Hancock and many other high profile artists.

Saxophonist Kirk Whalum has performed with artists Whitney Houston and Luther Vandross. He has also recorded well-received solo albums and movie soundtracks with music ranging from pop to R&B to smooth jazz.

Tom Scott is a saxophonist, arranger and music producer. He has contributed to several movie soundtracks and albums recorded by the Beach Boys, Blondie, the Grateful Dead, George Harrison, Carole King, Richard Marx and others.

The curtain will rise on “Georgia on My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles” at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15 in the Eccles Theatre.

Tickets for that performance and other touring shows are now available online and at the CacheARTS ticket office.

The Cache Valley Center for the Arts is an independent non-profit organization that promotes the use of Cache Valley’s publicly owned cultural arts facilities.

Those facilities include the Ellen Eccles Theatre, the Thatcher-Young Mansion and the Bullen Center.