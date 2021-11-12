Tremonton man arrested for allegedly giving co-workers THC-laced candy

TREMONTON — A 28-year-old Tremonton man has been arrested after police reported he allegedly gave his co-workers gummy candies laced with THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. It happened Nov. 8 at North Eastern Services in downtown Tremonton.

Christian C. Cabrera faces five charges of surreptitious administration of a certain substance, a third-degree felony. Formal charges are pending the completion of

According to an arrest report, Tremonton police officers were called to the business after Cabrera allegedly placed the THC gummies into a bag with Gummy Life Savers, and then started sharing them with his coworkers. The different gummies were explained as an assortment of gummy candies that he had simply placed in the same bag as his Life Savers.

Police report five of Cabrera’s coworkers ate the gummies, being led to believe they were normal candy. All five began to experience a high, and some had to be taken to a medical center to receive treatment for adverse reactions.

Court records show Cabrera does not have a criminal history.

Police said more charges are possible if their investigation shows more people were impacted.

