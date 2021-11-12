USU Latinx Cultural Center to host Campus Tour for Latinx community

LOGAN – Utah State University and the Latinx Cultural Center will be hosting the Visitar el Campo Universitario for parents in the Latinx community on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Visita al Campo, Visit the University Campus, was organized by USU Latinx Cultural Center Program Coordinator and USU Latinos in Action Chapter Advisor Pamela Arias Alcott and USU Extension Assistant Professor Celina Wille, PhD in 2019 because parents in the community asked how they could get more information on USU’s campus.

“We dedicated Visita al Campo Universitario so the parents can know the safety of their child or who to go to when they go to the university,” Allcott said.

Alcott said the event is an all-Spanish campus tour that would be focused on helping Latinx parents learn about campus life and different resources available to students.

“When we started to look at the tours held at the university, we realized it was all in English,” Allcott said. “It was all completely in English and Latin Parents are usually more interested in the safety of their kids.”

The tour will feature the library, the different schools at USU, housing and health services. Allcott said a USU police officer will speak to the parents and they will learn about different scholarship opportunities available to students.

While the parents tour the campus with Wille and Allcott, two student ambassadors will take prospective students on a tour and would answer questions they would have.

Parents and students will have the opportunity to ask a panel of students’ different questions about the different resources and campus life.

Allcott said the purpose of the event is to help students and parents know they are welcomed and have support available on campus.

“Here at the University, we are trying for students to know they have a place where they feel safe and that they are welcomed; especially for Latino students, this center for them,” Allcott said. “It has been created directly for students to the extent that they can feel that they have a place where they can go to do their homework, they can come to use the computers or printer.”

Anyone interested in attending the event, is asked to register because there will be a lunch for attendees. Parents and students interested in attending can register by calling the Latinx Center at 435-797-0446 of going to https://usu.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8tYPmN1H3r6ycU5?Q_CHL=qr.