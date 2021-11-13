Latter-day Saint missionaries safe after armed robbery at meetinghouse in Mexico

Tag for missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints report seventy missionaries are safe following an armed robbery at a meetinghouse in Mexico Friday.

Church spokesman Sam Penrod said the missionaries were attending a zone conference at a church in Torreón, Mexico when two men armed with guns entered the building.

The assailants reportedly hit or kicked several of the gathered missionaries and demanded cell phones, tablets and wallets. The mission president and his wife were also assaulted and threatened with a knife.

Penrod reported no one was seriously injured and nobody needed medical care.

The gunmen fled the scene, and local police were called to investigate. It is unclear whether the two robbers have been apprehended.

Leaders have removed the missionaries from the area, and a Church security officer is evaluating the situation.

According to Penrod, the Church sent a counselor to assist with the missionaries’ emotional needs. The missionaries’ were also encouraged to contact their families.

The statement concluded, “Our prayers are with these missionaries and their families as they recover from this frightening and traumatic experience.”

will@cvradio.com