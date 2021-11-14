Coats and quilts being collected for Cache Valley families

FILE PHOTO: Stack of blankets. Photo by Dan Gold

LOGAN – Cooler temperatures and winter weather is on the way to Northern Utah. To help those who need it, Cache Valley Humanitarian Center is currently collecting new and gently used coats, blankets, quilts, hats and gloves in all sizes for children, youth and adults. These donations will be distributed through various non-profit organizations and school districts in Cache Valley.

Donations can be brought to the Cache Valley Humanitarian Center currently located behind Mount Logan Middle School at 875 North 200 East in Logan (accessed from 800 North) on Thursday, Nov. 18 between 4 and 7 p.m. or on Saturday, Nov. 20 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

This summer the two Rotary Clubs of Cache Valley created the Cache Valley Humanitarian Center. The first project for the center was to put together and distribute school supplies for 100 students at Mount Logan Middle School.

For those wishing to assist the Cache Valley Humanitarian Center in future projects, tax deductible monetary donations are accepted by the Logan Rotary Foundation, a 501c3. These can be mailed to Logan Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 9, Logan, UT 84323-0009. Please add “CVHC” as a notation on your check.