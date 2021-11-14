May 18, 1964 – November 3, 2021 (age 57)

Gary Lee Smart, 57, passed away peacefully November 3, 2021 in his home in Smithfield, Utah. He returned to meet his parents, sister, and numerous cats he has loved and cared for over the years.

Gary was born May 18, 1964 as the third child to Armond and Rula Smart. He grew up alongside his older sister Sandra, and his older brother Cordell at the family home in Smithfield, Utah. Gary began a lifelong passion for trains, trucks, and cars during this time. Gary spent many summer days with his father in the truck yard at Jay Dee Harris Heavy Equipment in Tremonton. He once jokingly recalled learning how to drive a semi-truck before learning how to drive a passenger car. As a teenager and young adult, Gary loved muscle cars. He owned, modified, and raced several 60’s and 70’s Camaros.

Gary graduated from Sky View High School in 1982. He furthered his schooling at Salt Lake Community College graduating with a degree in Transportation Management. Gary worked for several companies over the years including Weiners trucking, Rio Grande Railroad, Union Pacific Railroad, West Point Dairy, and Walmart.

Gary had several hobbies, and loved to help out anyone and everyone else who had a love for the same hobbies. He photographed trains, was very active in model railroad clubs for years, built and collected several automobile and truck models, and loved toys in general.

Gary learned his second language of speaking to cats. He knew how to speak with them and could break through to nearly any cat after some time. He often could teach cat owners new ways their cats wanted to be loved after spending a few hours with them.

Gary cared deeply for and was proud of the many personal freedoms provided by US and Utah governments and their appropriate constitutions.

Gary is survived by his brother Cordell Smart, nephews, niece, and several beloved cats that were in his care.

A graveside funeral service will be held in the Smithfield Utah Cemetery on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.