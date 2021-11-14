Gloria Guzman Leyva passed away November 12, 2021 at her home in Brigham City, UT with her family by her side. She was born January 16, 1931, to Isidro and Dominga Guzman in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. She married Raul Garcia Leyva February 17, 1952 in Nuevo Laredo, Tamp Mexico. He preceded her in death February 13, 2019.

She was raised in Mexico and came to the United States after she married Raul. They lived in both Texas and Idaho and then moved to Brigham City, UT and has resided there since 1969. Together they enjoyed a very happy life focused on loving a family.

She was a member of the St. Henry’s Catholic Church and gave compassionate service with the women of the church known as “Las Guadalupanas”.

Gloria enjoyed sewing and was an excellent cook. Nobody left her home with an empty stomach. She was known as “Mama Gloria” and “Tita” to many.

Gloria was very compassionate and very selfless in serving others before her own needs.

Gloria is survived by her son Raul (Viviene) Leyva, Eusevio Chesty (Beth) Leyva. She is survived by 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Gloria is preceded in death by Raymon Guzman Bustamante (brother) Jose Israel Guzman Bustamante (brother) Elsie Shorty (daughter) Rafael Raul (grandson) Leyva, Roland Bluebird Shorty Jr. (grandson) Leyva.

The family would like to give a special thanks to her neighbors and Bristol Hospice, especially Nurse Lily in helping with the care of their mother Gloria.

A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 11:00a.m. at the St. Henry’s Catholic Church 380 South 200 East Brigham City UT.

A viewing will be held Friday November 19 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, UT.

Interment will be at the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.