Norma Jean Hansen, passed away on November 12, 2021. She was born on September 8, 1930, in Ogden, Utah, a daughter of Oscar and Margarete Richardson. She married Rodney Miles Hansen on March 26, 1948; they were sealed in the Logan Temple on March 24, 1950.

She enjoyed being outdoors, after retirement Norma and Rodney spent their time during winter at Overton, NV, and summers in Island Park, ID.

Survived by her four children: Ricky (Cheryl) Hansen, Jeffrey (Bonnie) Hansen, Heidi (Chris)Pittman, Brett Hansen, and one brother Wayne (Peggy) Richardson, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents and one son Robin Hansen, one sister and three brothers.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at the Bear River City Cemetery, 5550 N 4600 W, Brigham City, UT, with a viewing prior from 10:00 – 11:00 at Myers Mortuary, 205 S 100 E, Brigham City, UT.

A luncheon will be held at the Honeyville LDS church, 2620 West 6980 North, Honeyville, Utah at 1:00 p.m.

