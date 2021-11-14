May 26, 1935 – November 12, 2021 (age 86)

Our fun-loving and larger than life Ramona Johnson Turner, 86, went to the party on the other side of the veil on November 12, 2021. She came into the home of Hazel Marie Jensen & Cyril Reed Funk on May 26, 1935 and the world has never been the same. She was welcomed by 3 older sisters (Anna, Helen, and Mary) and 1 older brother (Reed). She was later joined by her younger brother Clarence.

Ramona was raised in Richmond, Utah. She had a love of animals and adventure. She was fearless and didn’t mind bending rules to experience all life had to offer. She met Craig W. Johnson as a student at Utah Agriculture College. They were married in Las Vegas, NV and moved up to “Cottonwood Ranch” in Wapello, ID.

They were blessed with 5 beautiful children: Jimmy, Jeff, Josie, Rita, and Cara. Ramona and Craig were later divorce and she met and married Kenneth Turner who she was married to for 35 years. Life took her to Chubbuck, ID and then full circle back to Richmond, UT where she enjoyed life until the past two years when health challenges forced her to live in assisted living.

She found great joy in art and gardening. She loved her little dog Cindy. But her greatest love was people; family, friends, all were welcome! She was fun-loving and people remember her laugh and her life of the party attitude.

Ramona was preceded in death by her parents; Craig & Ken; her son, Jimmy and her daughter, Rita (Eric) Bergman; her siblings: Reed, Helen, Mary, & Clarence.

She is survived by her sister, Anna Wheeler; her children and stepson: Jeffrey (Jeanette) Johnson, Josie (Bruce) Nielsen, and Cara (Keith) Robinson and Eric (Paula) Turner; 21 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her crowning joy happened 2 weeks ago when she had the opportunity to be sealed for time and all eternity to her family in the Logan Temple. She was excited to be reunited with loved ones and to be sealed together forever.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Richmond Stake Center, 135 W. Main, Richmond, Utah.

The services will be streamed live and may be watched Tuesday at 11 am (MST) by clicking on the following link:

https://youtu.be/T81DbegSU-w

A viewing will be held Tuesday from 10-10:45 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Richmond Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com