Steven Bennion, a happy-go-lucky, always-smiling son of Harry and Barbara, devoted brother to Carrie, Todd, Angela, and Kenneth, companion to Cherie, and father of Alexandria and Hailee, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Steve loved his job and co-workers with Sharp Transportation in Wellsville, Utah. Steve loved cars and any contraption that could move. He loved working with his hands and had amazing dexterity within them. They were also loving hands, extended towards family and friends and animals.

As a child, Steve would set up all of his toy cars and trucks on the piano bench with military precision. It was his way of expressing his hot-wheel expertise and his clever ability to prevent someone from practicing scales on the piano!

Steve’s cheerfulness was infectious and his laugh was contagious. He always had a cheerful “hello,” accompanied by a unique, famous grin. The radiance of that cheer appeared before he did.

For those of you within the Java Monster Club, you know Steve’s favorite brew was the Mean Bean!

Steve had a way of keeping his family down-to-earth. When one of us became too serious or needlessly concerned about an issue, he would simply say, “Relax, you’re over-thinking this,” and he was right!

We will miss Steve’s warmth and light, his cheerful disposition, his selfless desire to help anyone with anything, easy or difficult, but will enjoy it when we see him again.

