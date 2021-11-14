Utah State football ranks among the top 50 teams in the nation in 22 statistical categories

Utah State head coach Blake Anderson, left, tabs quarterback Logan Bonner (1) on the head after he threw a touchdown pass against San Jose State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, San Jose, Calif. Utah State won 48-17. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

LOGAN, Utah – Following its 48-17 Mountain West win at San Jose State this past weekend, Utah State now ranks among the top 50 teams in the nation in 22 different statistical categories.

Offensively, Utah State is averaging 467.0 yards per game to lead the Mountain West and rank 14th in the nation. USU also ranks second in the MW and 32nd in the nation in scoring offense (33.4 ppg), third in the MW and 15th in the nation in passing offense (315.2 ypg), third in the MW and 28th in the nation in passing efficiency (152.7), fourth in the MW and 77th in the nation in completion percentage (.603), fifth in the MW and 73rd in the nation in rushing offense (151.8 ypg), and eighth in the MW and 63rd in the nation in sacks allowed with 22 (2.20 pg).

Utah State’s offense also ranks first in the MW and 18th in the nation in third down conversions at 46.1 percent (77-of-167), second in the MW and 14th in the nation in passing yards per completion (14.39), second in the MW and 15th in the nation in first downs (24.4 pg), third in the MW and 50th in the nation in fourth down conversions at 56.5 percent (13-of-23), and fifth in the MW and 44th in the nation in fumbles lost with five (0.50 pg).

Defensively, Utah State is averaging 7.7 tackles for loss per game to lead the Mountain West and rank third in the nation. USU also ranks sixth in the MW and 57th in the nation in sacks with 23 (2.30 pg), eighth in the MW and 66th in the nation in rushing defense (150.3 ypg), ninth in the MW and 53rd in the nation in pass efficiency defense (128.9), ninth in the MW and 66th in the nation in scoring defense (26.2 ppg), 10th in the MW and 83rd in the nation in total defense (397.8 ypg), and 10th in the MW and 94th in the nation in passing defense (247.5 ypg).

Utah State’s defense also ranks second in the MW and third in the nation in fourth down conversions at 27.3 percent (3-of-11), fifth in the MW and 53rd in third down conversions at 37.7 percent (49-of-130), and sixth in the MW and 54th in the nation with six fumbles recovered (0.60 pg).

On special teams, Utah State ranks third in the Mountain West and 28th in the nation in kickoff returns (24.6 ypr), second in the MW and 33rd in the nation in kickoff return defense (18.9 ypr), third in the MW and 36th in the nation in punt return defense (5.3 ypr), fifth in the MW and 35th in the nation in net punting (41.1 ypp), and fifth in the MW and 56th in the nation in punt returns (9.0 ypr).

In fact, Utah State is one of just eight teams in the nation with multiple kickoff returns for touchdown, along with South Florida (3), Alabama (2), Arkansas State (2), Houston (2), Kansas State (2), Marshall (2) and SMU (2). And, USU and Marshall are the only teams in the nation with two players that have returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Individually, senior wide receiver Deven Thompkins leads the nation in receiving (144.1 ypg) and all-purpose yards (169.9 ypg), is second in the MW and eighth in the nation in receptions (7.7 pg), second in the MW and 20th in the nation in yards per reception (18.7), and third in the MW and 16th in the nation in receiving touchdowns with eight (0.80 pg). Senior wide receiver Savon Scarver leads the MW and is eighth in the nation in kickoff returns for touchdown with one (0.10 pg), and is second in the MW and 19th in the nation in kickoff returns (25.9 ypr). Graduate senior wide receiver Brandon Bowling leads the MW and is eighth in the nation in kickoff returns for touchdown with one (0.10 pg), and is seventh in the MW and 74th in the nation in receiving touchdowns with five (0.50 pg). Sophomore defensive tackle Poukesi Vakauta leads the MW and is 12th in the nation in fumbles recovered with two (0.20 pg). Graduate junior quarterback Logan Bonner leads the MW and is 13th in the nation in yards per completion (14.2), leads the MW and is 24th in the nation in yards per attempt (8.73), is second in the MW and 32nd in the nation in passing efficiency (154.4), third in the MW and 12th in the nation in passing touchdowns with 25 (2.50 pg), third in the MW and 17th in the nation in passing (274.9 ypg), third in the MW and 22nd in the nation in points responsible for (15.2 pg), third in the MW and 24th in the nation in total offense (277.5 ypg), fourth in the MW and 34th in the nation in completions (19.3 pg), and fifth in the MW and 71st in the nation in completion percentage (.613). Graduate senior defensive end Nick Heninger is second in the MW and 16th in the nation in fumbles forced with three (0.30 pg), and third in the MW in tackles for loss (1.15 pg). Senior wide receiver Derek Wright is third in the MW and 16th in the nation in receiving touchdowns with eight (0.80 pg), and seventh in the MW and 68th in the nation in yards per reception (16.2). Junior linebacker Ajani Carter is third in the MW and 20th in the nation in interceptions with three (0.33 pg). Graduate senior placekicker Connor Coles is fourth in the MW and 10th in the nation in field goals made per game (1.70), fourth in the MW and 29th in the nation in scoring (8.8 ppg), sixth in the MW and 61st in the nation in field goal percentage (73.9), and ninth in the MW in points responsible for (8.8 pg). Graduate senior linebacker Justin Rice is fifth in the MW and 30th in the nation with three interceptions (0.30 pg), fifth in the MW and 35th in the nation in tackles (8.5 pg), and sixth in the MW in tackles for loss (1.05 pg). Graduate senior wide receiver Jordan Nathan is sixth in the MW in punt returns (9.0 ypr). Graduate junior running back Calvin Tyler Jr. is seventh in the MW and 69th in the nation in rushing yards (72.1 ypg), ninth in the MW in rushing yards per carry (4.6 ypc), and 10th in the MW in rushing touchdowns with five (0.50 pg). Sophomore punter Stephen Kotsanlee is eighth in the MW in punting (42.6 ypp). And, junior wide receiver Justin McGriff is 10th in the MW in receiving touchdowns with four (0.40 pg).

Utah State (8-2, 5-1 MW) continues Mountain West play this weekend as it hosts Wyoming (5-5, 1-5 MW) on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. (MT). The game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network (Xfinity Ch. 269/753HD, DISH Ch. 158, DirecTV Ch. 221).

