Utah State football receiving votes in both polls

Utah State wide receiver Savon Scarver (11) stiff-arms San Jose State linebacker Elijah Wood (14) as he scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

LOGAN, Utah – Following its 48-17 Mountain West win at defending conference champion San José State this past weekend, Utah State football received 12 votes in The Associated Press poll to rank 31st nationally and nine votes in the coaches’ poll to rank 33rd.

It is the second time this season that Utah State has garnered top-25 votes, also doing so following its 49-45 Mountain West win at Air Force when it received two votes in the coaches’ poll to rank tied for 48th in the nation.

Utah State, which is currently 8-2 on the season and 5-1 in Mountain West play, hosts Wyoming (5-5, 1-5 MW) on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m., in a game that will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network.

Utah State’s 8-2 start is its 10th-best in school history and is just the 13th time ever that an Aggie team has won at least eight games.

Overall, Utah State has won each of its last five games, which his tied for the eighth-longest active winning streak in the nation.

Utah State has now rallied from double-digit deficits six times this season for wins, including in all five of its road games. In fact, USU is 5-0 on the road to start a season for just the fourth time in school history.

Utah State’s seven-game improvement from the 2020 season (1-5) to this year is tied with Michigan, Michigan State and Northern Illinois for the best in the nation.

